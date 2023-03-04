Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,614 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Fulton Financial by 181.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Fulton Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

