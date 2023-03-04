Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 303,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.