Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 540 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $113,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $147.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

