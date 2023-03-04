Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

