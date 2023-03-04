Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,588 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $11.22 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

