Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Henry Schein by 74.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 238,210 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

