Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

