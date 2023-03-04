Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury General worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 44.7% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.2 %

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Shares of MCY stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

