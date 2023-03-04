Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,603 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $150.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.