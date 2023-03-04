Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,309 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,607. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

