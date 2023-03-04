Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

