Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of TTM Technologies worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TTMI opened at $13.55 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

