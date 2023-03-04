769,726 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 769,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $42,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Shares of HL opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.28%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.