Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,937,056 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,937,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 388.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $47,051,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $27.70 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

