Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

