Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 47,453 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,453 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.