206,080 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 325.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 18.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

