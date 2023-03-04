Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 25,112 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.5 %

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Shares of NWE opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.54%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

