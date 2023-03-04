Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

