Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LEA opened at $142.65 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $2,569,593. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

