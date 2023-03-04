Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Blue Bird worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $15,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

