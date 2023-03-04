Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,793 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerFleet Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

