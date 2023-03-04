Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 105.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

