Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $157.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
