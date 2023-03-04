Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,839,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

