Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

