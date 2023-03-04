Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simmons First National worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

