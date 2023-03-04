First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

