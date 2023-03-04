Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,252 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Umpqua by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

