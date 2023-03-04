Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 297,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.98 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $338.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.