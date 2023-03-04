BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

