Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Camping World worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Camping World by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CWH opened at $23.00 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.