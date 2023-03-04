HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. State Street Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $4,242,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 104,649 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 291.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 90,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

