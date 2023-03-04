Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

