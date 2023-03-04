Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

