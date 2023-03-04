Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,941 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.84. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

