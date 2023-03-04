Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

COLB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $36.04.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

