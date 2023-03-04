Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.13 Million Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 133,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.36 per share, with a total value of $8,579,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,811,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 248,337 shares of company stock worth $16,134,412. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

