Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.82 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,809 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.41 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

