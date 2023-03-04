Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autohome were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 54.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 5,375.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 69.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Autohome by 561.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

