Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,876 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $821.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRK shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

