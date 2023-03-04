Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 3,900 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

