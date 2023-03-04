Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DQ opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

