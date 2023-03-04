Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28,318 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in F5 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $2,483,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

