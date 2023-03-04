Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

