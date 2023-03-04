ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

