Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,521 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

