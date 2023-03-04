Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

