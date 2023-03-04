Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 500 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $40.91 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

