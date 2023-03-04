Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $66,000 Position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.42% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KORU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000.

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.9 %

KORU opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

